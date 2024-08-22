UN team in Dhaka to discuss investigation process on HR violations

A team of the United Nations (UN) has reached Dhaka on an eight-day visit to discuss the process for investigating human rights violations in light of the recent violence and unrest.

"A team from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will be visiting Dhaka from August 22 to August 29, 2024 for preliminary discussions with the Interim Government and other stakeholders," according to a media advisory sent by the Communication Team of the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office in Bangladesh.

It said that the purpose of this visit is to understand their priorities for assistance in promoting human rights.