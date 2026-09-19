PM heads to New York Monday for first UNGA address
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to make his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 24 September as he travels to New York on 21 September for the 81st session of the UNGA, with a packed schedule of high-level meetings and diplomatic engagements.
The prime minister, who will be accompanied by a relatively small delegation, will stay in New York until 25 September and is expected to use the visit to outline Bangladesh’s vision for the future and articulate its priorities before world leaders.
The General Debate, the annual high-level meeting of heads of state and government, will run from 22 to 28 September, a senior official told UNB, noting that the world leaders use the forum to set out their positions and priorities on major global challenges.
Tarique Rahman’s visit comes at a particularly significant moment for Bangladesh at the United Nations.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was elected President of the 81st General Assembly in June, making him the second Bangladeshi to hold the position.
The 81st session of the General Assembly is being presided over by Khalilur Rahman. The session opened on 8 September and is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”
Prime minister is scheduled to hold more than a dozen bilateral and high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) during his brief visit to New York.
The meetings are likely to include discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, diplomatic sources said.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, European Council President António Costa, World Bank President Ajay Banga and Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson are also likely to meet the Prime Minister.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will also attend a dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said the Prime Minister’s UNGA address would focus on Bangladesh’s new vision and the country’s democratic transition and aspirations.
“He will have a very busy schedule in New York,” Kobir said, adding that Tarique would hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the General Assembly.
The Rohingya crisis will also feature prominently during the visit, with Bangladesh planning a high-level side event on the issue.
“There will be a high-level discussion or meeting on the Rohingya crisis as part of the visit. It is a major priority for us,” Kobir said.
Asked whether the UN Refugee Convention would be discussed, the state minister said the government would focus on the broader Rohingya crisis during the visit.
On the possibility of a meeting between Tarique Rahman and US President Donald Trump, Kobir said such engagements are often finalised at the last moment during major international conferences.
“The primary focus of the Prime Minister’s visit is to address the UN General Assembly,” he said, adding that details of the Prime Minister’s sideline meetings would be known in due course.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said the 81st General Assembly would provide Bangladesh with an opportunity to present its national interests, economic potential and development priorities to the international community. “It marks a new journey, a new possibility and a new aspiration,” she said.
Shama said the government’s “Bangladesh First” foreign policy would guide the Prime Minister’s engagements, with an emphasis on presenting Bangladesh internationally as a democratic, confident and responsible country.
The Rohingya crisis will receive particular attention, she said, with a dedicated session planned during the General Assembly involving the prime minister.
Shama said the crisis had become increasingly complex due to the roles of Myanmar authorities, the Arakan Army, regional actors and competing international interests.
“In fact, the problem has deepened. A regional complication has been created. Without international pressure, resolving this problem will become very difficult,” she said.
She called for greater international support for a sustainable solution and urged Bangladeshis abroad and civil-society representatives to help mobilise that support.
“The Rohingya crisis is a big problem for Bangladesh. But it’s not Bangladesh’s problem. The problem was not created by Bangladesh,” she said.