PM heads to New York Monday for first UNGA address

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to make his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 24 September as he travels to New York on 21 September for the 81st session of the UNGA, with a packed schedule of high-level meetings and diplomatic engagements.

The prime minister, who will be accompanied by a relatively small delegation, will stay in New York until 25 September and is expected to use the visit to outline Bangladesh’s vision for the future and articulate its priorities before world leaders.

The General Debate, the annual high-level meeting of heads of state and government, will run from 22 to 28 September, a senior official told UNB, noting that the world leaders use the forum to set out their positions and priorities on major global challenges.

Tarique Rahman’s visit comes at a particularly significant moment for Bangladesh at the United Nations.