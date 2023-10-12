UNICEF Bangladesh celebrates International Day of the Girl Child

UNICEF Bangladesh organised two panel discussions in a city hotel yesterday marking the International Day of the Girl Child.

The day was celebrated around the world on 11 October with the theme 'Investing for the Rights of the Girl Child: Our Leadership, Our Prosperity'.

Sheldon Yate, representative of UNICEF, delivered opening speech at the opening session of the event organised on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child.

Two panel discussions were attended by a few local girls and heads of the UNICEF's development partners.

British high commissioner in Bangladesh Sarah Cook in her speech in the first panel discussion on participation of girls in leadership emphasis on the women's empowerment and girl child's education.