Prothom Alo Digital launches YouTube MCN service

Prothom Alo Digital has launched a multi-channel network (MCN) service to help protect digital content copyright, increase earnings, and provide professional content management. Recently, YouTube approved Prothom Alo Digital to operate an MCN, making it the first media platform in Bangladesh to receive such approval.

The term ‘MCN’ is familiar to content creators and YouTube channel owners. Essentially, it is a partnership-based network that allows channels to earn revenue while also gaining access to various professional content management services.

Any professional YouTube content creator, whether domestic or international, as well as institutional YouTube channels (media, education, entertainment, brands, etc.), can access this service through the platform named Mediastar MCN.