Prothom Alo Digital launches YouTube MCN service
Prothom Alo Digital has launched a multi-channel network (MCN) service to help protect digital content copyright, increase earnings, and provide professional content management. Recently, YouTube approved Prothom Alo Digital to operate an MCN, making it the first media platform in Bangladesh to receive such approval.
The term ‘MCN’ is familiar to content creators and YouTube channel owners. Essentially, it is a partnership-based network that allows channels to earn revenue while also gaining access to various professional content management services.
Any professional YouTube content creator, whether domestic or international, as well as institutional YouTube channels (media, education, entertainment, brands, etc.), can access this service through the platform named Mediastar MCN.
Through Prothom Alo Digital’s MCN service, YouTube content creators will be able to receive advertising-based revenue, copyright management, content optimisation, video marketing, content protection, access to a premium music library, and various video editing-related services.
The Multi-Channel Network (MCN) offers a wide range of benefits. Key features include monthly revenue management, copyright and claim protection, monetisation safety and recovery, brand deals and sponsorships, channel growth strategy, reduced risk of channel bans, content protection and anti-piracy measures, YouTube priority-based support, training and skill development, and channel verification assistance.
On this, Prothom Alo’s Chief Digital Business Officer ABM Jabed Sultan said, “The approval to launch Prothom Alo Digital’s YouTube MCN service has brought relief and opportunities for content creators and YouTube channel owners in Bangladesh. We believe this service will significantly reduce the long-standing complexities YouTubers face in channel monetisation and copyright management.”
To join Prothom Alo Digital’s MCN service, contact [email protected] or call 01715–035577. For more details, visit www.mediastarmcn.com