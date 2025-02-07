68pc people want independent media

Some 68 per cent people of the country want a free press in the country. Besides, 60 per cent people want the media to be neutral and unbiased. Meanwhile, 17.21 per cent believe the news media of the country enjoy complete freedom, 24 per cent think the press have independence to some extent only, while 15.31 per cent people think the news media is not independent at all.

The figures came up in a survey conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). The media reform commission took the initiative to conduct the survey to understand the public perception in the context of public outrage over the role played by the news media during the July uprising. The commission revealed the survey results in a press conference Thursday.

BBS says the survey analyses information collected from 45,045 households across the 64 districts of the country from 1 January to 7 January. There were 23,145 female and 21,900 male among the respondents.

The survey reflects various aspects of media including its expansion in the country, changes in people's news consumption habits, people’s confidence in news media and press freedom, BBS said.