Chhatra Shibir’s publishing house withdraws controversial article on Liberation War

Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, also shared this statement of Chhatra Sangbad on its verified Facebook page.

The article, “Juge Juge Swoirachar O Tader Korun Porinoti (The autocrats in different ages and their consequences)” said, “Many Muslims at that time got engaged in the Liberation War, which was their failure and shortsightedness.”

Chhatra Sangbad drew severe criticisms after this controversial statement on the Liberation War.

Interim government’s adviser Mahfuj Alam on Tuesday wrote in a Facebook post, “Pro-Bangladeshis must be pro-liberation war. But it is also true that many people who joined the Liberation War became fascists and lackeys. Today they were beaten by the student-people. Those who would go against the Liberation War, they were beaten in the past for going against the oppressed Bangladeshis, are bound to face defeat in the future as well.”