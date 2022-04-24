400 cases filed in two years over expressing views on Facebook

About 400 cases under the Digital Security Act have been registered in the last two years due to the mere expression of views on social media, Facebook. This is according to a research report by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).

According to the research report, in the last 26 months, there have been 568 Facebook-related cases filed under the Digital Security Act. As many as 1,175 people have been accused in these cases. Of these, 399 were for expression of views. In addition, 51 cases of harassment, 29 cases of financial fraud and 85 cases of hurting religious sentiments have been registered. The reason for the other four is unknown.