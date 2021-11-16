Bangladesh

4,000 Bangladeshis get Saudi visas every day: Ambassador

The Saudi embassy in Dhaka is issuing around 4,000 visas for Bangladeshis every day, said the Middle Eastern country’s ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan on Tuesday.

He was addressing an event organised at the state guest house Padma in the capital.

Saudi Arabia has gifted Bangladesh 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines for Covid-19. The gift was given at the event in Padma.

Addressing the event, Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan said the number of visas being given since the (decrease in infection of) coronavirus from Dhaka embassy has increased. Around 4,000 visas are being issued every day. On one day even 8,600 visas were issued.

Responding to a question, the Saudi ambassador said, “No quarantine is required if a person goes to Saudi Arabia after being inoculated with any of the four vaccines the World Health Organisation has approved. Quarantine is required for other vaccines.”

Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan also said, “Bangladesh is a friendly country. We are happy to be able to provide the gift of vaccines.”

