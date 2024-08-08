Yunus urges Bangladeshis to 'get ready to build the country'

Yunus had travelled abroad this year while on bail after being sentenced to six months in jail for a labour charge condemned as politically motivated, and which a Dhaka court on Wednesday acquitted him of.

"I'm looking forward to going back home, see what's happening, and how we can organise ourselves to get out of the trouble we are in," he told reporters at the airport in Paris before his flight.

There are few other details about the planned government, including the role of the military, but Yunus has said he wants to hold elections "within a few" months.

"Let us make the best use of our new victory," he said on Wednesday. "Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes."

Hasina, 76, who had been in power since 2009, quit on Monday as hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Dhaka demanding she stand down.

Jubilant crowds later stormed and then looted her palace.

Monday's events were the culmination of more than a month of unrest, which began as protests against a plan for quotas in government jobs but morphed into an anti-Hasina movement.

Hasina, who was accused of rigging January elections and widespread human rights abuses, deployed security forces to quash the protests.