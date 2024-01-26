Govt to intensify efforts to bring back fugitive convicts: Anisul
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq Friday said the government will intensify its efforts to bring fugitive convicts like Tarique Rahman back in the country.
“We will surely take initiatives to bring the people, who have been convicted here in the country, back to the country from abroad. We would also intensify the initiative in this regard,” he said while talking to newspersons at Akhaura railway station in the morning.
While replying a question on labour amendment bill, the law minister said the bill will be passed in the next session of parliament.
Anisul further said the trial of Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was held properly, adding, “As far as I know, as much documents as I read, I can tell you that the case was held in the trial court as per concerned sections. I would not say anything more.”
The law minister arrived in Brahmanbaria to attend different programmes, including a mass reception to be hosted to him by Akhaura upazilla Awami League.