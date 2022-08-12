Dhaka, Delhi agree to strengthen defence cooperation

Principal staff officer of Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman and Indian defence secretary Ajay Kumar co-chaired the dialogue.
Different aspects of defence industrial and capability-building cooperation came up for detailed discussions.
Ajay also invited the Bangladeshi delegation to the upcoming DefExpo 2022.
Both countries have great potential for cooperation in defence trade, co-development and joint production, he said.
The defence secretary commended Bangladesh for its efforts in UN peacekeeping, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.
During their interaction, the two sides reviewed ongoing defence cooperation between their countries and expressed satisfaction that collaboration is growing despite difficulties imposed by the Covid.
The talks covered the existing bilateral exercises and training, and the countries agreed to increase the complexity of these exercises.