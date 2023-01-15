HC orders probe into properties of Bangladeshis in Dubai

The High Court has ordered four government agencies to look into the alleged property purchase by 459 Bangladeshis in Dubai.

A bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order along with a rule on Sunday, hearing a petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer.

The four agencies – Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) – have been asked to submit reports to the court with updates within 30 days.