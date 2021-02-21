40pc of people globally have no access to education in language they speak: UNESCO

The UN educational and cultural agency, UNESCO, has encouraged people everywhere to celebrate the world's diversity by supporting multilingualism at school and in everyday life: the theme for International Mother Language Day, observed on Sunday.

The focus this year is on inclusion, both in the classroom and in society.

"This is essential, because when 40 per cent of the world's inhabitants do not have access to education in the language they speak or understand best, it hinders their learning, as well as their access to heritage and cultural expressions," UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said in her message for the Day.