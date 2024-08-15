British PM greets chief adviser Prof Yunus

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer today greeted Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on his assumption of office of the chief adviser to the interim government and expressed his desire to work with him and the government for peaceful transition to an inclusive and democratic future.

In a congratulatory message sent to Prof Yunus on 14 August (UK time), he said, "I warmly welcome your appointment as chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh."

He continued: "We look forward to working with you and the interim government as it creates a peaceful transition to an inclusive, democratic future."