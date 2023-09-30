People want unconditional dialogue among political parties: Badiul Alam

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik’s (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said the majority of Bangladesh’s population wants unconditional dialogue among political parties. The debate among the political government and caretaker government should be resolved through dialogue.
“The ongoing crisis in the politics of the country needs to be resolved by dialogue instead of conflict. Let the solution come through discussion. None of us wants conflict, we want political coexistence,” Badiul Alam said while addressing a Barishal divisional workshop organised by SHUJAN at the city's BDS Auditorium.
Leaders of political parties, social and professional organisations took part at the workshop organised by SHUJAN.
Presiding over the event, Badiul Alam said Bangladesh was created through a people’s war. People joined the liberation war and shed their blood at the call of Bangabandhu. But the political parties unfortunately want to run the country at their will.
The speakers said dialogue among political parties is the beauty of democracy. Dialogue is needed for political stability, good governance and democracy. But this culture is absent among our political parties.
On the existing political crisis of the country, the speakers said the people of the country want peace, not violence. The political parties must prioritise people’s participation in forming government and ensure voting rights of people.
Speaking at the event, Babuganj upazila teacher Selim Reza said, “We haven’t seen any dialogue among our political parties in the last 15 years. We saw agreement among three alliances during the movement against Ershad. But since then no such peaceful coexistence among the political parties has been seen in the country. It cannot be anything auspicious for democracy.”
A young voter named Sanjid Alam said, “We want a stable political environment. We want the right to vote and freedom of expression. We want an environment where all parties can take part in the election.”
SHUJAN announced a proposed 15-point national charter during the workshop.
“Following citizens' dialogues at the divisional level, a national dialogue would be organised in Dhaka where delegates of political parties and different professions from around the world would participate,” said SHUJAN’s Barishal city units general secretary Rafiqul Alam.
Barishal district workers party’s president Nazrul Haque, Jasod’s (Inu) district president Abdul Hai, Jatiya Party’s district president Mohsin Ul Islam, Gono Forum president Hiran Kumar Das, freedom fighter Majiuddin Manik bir Pratik, woman leader Tazina Hossain Majumder, Barishal city corporation’s councilor (reserved seat) and Awami League leader Kohinur Begum, Jhalakathi BNP’s member Mizanur Rahman, SHUJAN’s Barishal president Gazi Zahid Hossain, The Hunger Project Barishal division’s coordinator Meher Afroz spoke at the workshop.