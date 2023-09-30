People want unconditional dialogue among political parties: Badiul Alam

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik’s (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said the majority of Bangladesh’s population wants unconditional dialogue among political parties. The debate among the political government and caretaker government should be resolved through dialogue.

“The ongoing crisis in the politics of the country needs to be resolved by dialogue instead of conflict. Let the solution come through discussion. None of us wants conflict, we want political coexistence,” Badiul Alam said while addressing a Barishal divisional workshop organised by SHUJAN at the city's BDS Auditorium.

Leaders of political parties, social and professional organisations took part at the workshop organised by SHUJAN.

Presiding over the event, Badiul Alam said Bangladesh was created through a people’s war. People joined the liberation war and shed their blood at the call of Bangabandhu. But the political parties unfortunately want to run the country at their will.