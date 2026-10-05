22 banks, including four state-owned ones, face losses

Of the country’s 61 banks, 22 are operating with accumulated losses. As of March, their combined accumulated losses stood at Tk 2.54 trillion.

The information was disclosed yesterday, Sunday, in a report submitted by Bangladesh Bank to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance. The report outlined the current state of the country’s banking sector.

According to the report, the banking sector recorded operating profits of Tk 7.89 billion as of March 2026. However, the sector’s net loss stood at Tk 84.17 billion.

Among the banks incurring losses are four state-owned commercial banks—Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank and BASIC Bank. There are six state-owned banks in total.