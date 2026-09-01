7 of 9 slow lorises released into forest die

News of rescued wildlife being released into a protected forest is usually reassuring. However, if factors such as whether the forest has suitable habitat for the animal or whether other animals of the same species have already occupied the area are not considered, the ‘new home’ can turn into a death trap.

An alarming picture has emerged from a new study on Bengal slow lorises released into Lawachara National Park.

Of the nine lorises released into the forest, only two survived for more than six months. Signs of attacks by other animals of the same species were found on the bodies of four of the seven rescued animals that died.

The study was published this year in the international research journal Global Ecology and Conservation.

The research was led by Bangladeshi researcher Hasan Al-Razi. Ten other researchers from Bangladesh and abroad were involved in the study.

Several institutions from Bangladesh, Germany, Australia and the United Kingdom, including the Forest Department, were involved in the research.