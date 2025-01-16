57 more stranded Bangladeshis repatriated from war torn Lebanon

A total of 57 stranded Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated from war-torn Lebanon today, Thursday on a Qatar flight with full government expenditure.

The flight landed at 9:15 am at Hazrat Shajalal International Airport (HSIA), facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beirut, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said a foreign ministry’s press release here.

So far, a total of 1,199 Bangladeshi nationals have been repatriated from Lebanon on 18 flights, it added.