57 more stranded Bangladeshis repatriated from war torn Lebanon
A total of 57 stranded Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated from war-torn Lebanon today, Thursday on a Qatar flight with full government expenditure.
The flight landed at 9:15 am at Hazrat Shajalal International Airport (HSIA), facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beirut, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said a foreign ministry’s press release here.
So far, a total of 1,199 Bangladeshi nationals have been repatriated from Lebanon on 18 flights, it added.
Officials from Foreign Affairs and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment ministries and IOM welcomed the returnees at the airport.
IOM provided each repatriated person with TK 5,000 as pocket money, food supplies and basic medical care.
Ministry officials engaged with the returnees, discussing the horrors of the ongoing conflict and inquiring about their well-being.
One Bangladeshi national has so far reportedly died in a bombing incident during the conflict.
The government has assured that all Bangladeshi expatriates in Lebanon who wish to return home will be repatriated at government cost.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut continues its efforts to ensure safe return of enthusiastic expatriates and the safety of those who choose to remain in Lebanon.