42 citizens call for Supreme Judicial Council probe of EC

A call has been made by 42 eminent citizens of the country for a probe by the Supreme Judicial Council into the allegations of financial irregularities and misconduct by the present election commission (EC) headed by KM Nurul Huda. They have submitted an appeal to president Md Abdul Hamid in this regard.
At a virtual press briefing held today, Saturday, they revealed the allegations they had brought about in the appeal made to the president. They said that the members of the EC, since taking office in 2017, had been involved in all sorts of misconduct. They were involved in serious financial corruption and irregularities, which was an impeachable crime. They were violating the laws, rules and regulations in various acts of misconduct.
The allegations made in the appeal submitted to the president, included financial irregularities which had been reported in the media, the allegations made by an election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar about the financial irregularities of the Chief Election Commissioner in the appointment of staff, three election commissioners using three official vehicles unlawfully, irregularities in the procurement and use of the EVMs, misconduct in conducting the eleventh parliamentary elections, and more.
Speaking at the virtual press briefing, Supreme Court lawyer Shadeen Malik said that an investigation should be conducted through the Supreme Judicial Council into the irregularities, corruption and misconduct regarding the elections. They hoped that based on the investigations, the present election commission would be removed.
Executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Iftekharuzzaman, said the election commission in Bangladesh had more or less always been controversial. However, direct financial corruption hadn’t been noted in the past. He requested that alongside the president, the prime minister also take these matters into cognizance. He hoped that until the results of the investigation came in, the election commission would step aside from its responsibilities voluntarily.
Secretary of SHUJAN, Badiul Alam Majumdar, said they had brought about these allegations lawfully and in keeping with the constitution. It was necessary for the EC to step down on its own accord, he said.
Also taking part in the virtual press briefing were former caretaker government advisor M Hafizuddin Khan, local government expert Tofail Ahmed, Dhaka University’s law department professor Asif Nazrul, Professor CR Abrar and others.