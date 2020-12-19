42 citizens call for Supreme Judicial Council probe of EC

A call has been made by 42 eminent citizens of the country for a probe by the Supreme Judicial Council into the allegations of financial irregularities and misconduct by the present election commission (EC) headed by KM Nurul Huda. They have submitted an appeal to president Md Abdul Hamid in this regard.

At a virtual press briefing held today, Saturday, they revealed the allegations they had brought about in the appeal made to the president. They said that the members of the EC, since taking office in 2017, had been involved in all sorts of misconduct. They were involved in serious financial corruption and irregularities, which was an impeachable crime. They were violating the laws, rules and regulations in various acts of misconduct.

The allegations made in the appeal submitted to the president, included financial irregularities which had been reported in the media, the allegations made by an election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar about the financial irregularities of the Chief Election Commissioner in the appointment of staff, three election commissioners using three official vehicles unlawfully, irregularities in the procurement and use of the EVMs, misconduct in conducting the eleventh parliamentary elections, and more.