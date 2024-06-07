Eid-ul-Azha on 17 June as moon sighted in Bangladesh
Eid-ul-Azha, one of the major religious festivals of the Muslim community, will be celebrated across the country on 17 June as the crescent moon of Zilhajj has been sighted in Bangladesh.
The month of Zilhajj begins from Saturday, 8 June, and the Eid will be celebrated on the 10th day of the month, according to the national moon sighting committee.
The committee held a meeting on Friday evening, to take a decision on the Eid.