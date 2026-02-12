What the advisers plan to do after their government duties end

Following the fall of the Awami League government in the student-public-led uprising on 5 August 2024, an interim government was formed on 8 August of that year under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus.

After one and a half years, the tenure of this government is effectively ending with the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the referendum on the July National Charter being held today, Thursday. The interim government’s responsibilities will formally conclude once the new government takes the oath after the election.

However, the farewell mood was already set on Tuesday, the last working day before the national election. On the occasion, many advisers, although they are still in office, held formal farewell events at their ministries. Wednesday, the day before the election, was a public holiday. Some advisers spent time at home, some attended various events while, some also went to office.

The Advisory Council currently has 21 members, including the chief adviser. In addition, there are four individuals with the rank of adviser—comprising special assistants, a special envoy and the national security adviser. The chief adviser also has four special assistants with the rank of state minister.