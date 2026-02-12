What the advisers plan to do after their government duties end
Following the fall of the Awami League government in the student-public-led uprising on 5 August 2024, an interim government was formed on 8 August of that year under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus.
After one and a half years, the tenure of this government is effectively ending with the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the referendum on the July National Charter being held today, Thursday. The interim government’s responsibilities will formally conclude once the new government takes the oath after the election.
However, the farewell mood was already set on Tuesday, the last working day before the national election. On the occasion, many advisers, although they are still in office, held formal farewell events at their ministries. Wednesday, the day before the election, was a public holiday. Some advisers spent time at home, some attended various events while, some also went to office.
The Advisory Council currently has 21 members, including the chief adviser. In addition, there are four individuals with the rank of adviser—comprising special assistants, a special envoy and the national security adviser. The chief adviser also has four special assistants with the rank of state minister.
Chief adviser remains busy
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus spent another busy day on Wednesday. According to the chief adviser’s press wing, a seven-member election observer team from the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) led by Rohana Hettiarachchi, paid him a courtesy call at the state guesthouse, Jamuna.
Another foreign election observer delegation also met him there. The chief adviser will cast his vote today at the Gulshan Model School and College polling centre in the capital.
Finance adviser to return to BRAC University
Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo over the phone that he stayed at home yesterday, but signed two important files as required by law.
After completing his duties, he will return to BRAC University, where he was previously employed. The university authorities have already contacted him. He plans to rejoin around March after taking a break. As he did not reside in a government house, there is no question of vacating one.
Asif Nazrul to resume teaching
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul visited the parliament secretariat Wednesday morning to review preparations for administering the oath to new members of parliament. After returning, he chaired a meeting related to the judiciary and later attended a meeting at the chief adviser’s residence in the evening.
Professor Asif Nazrul said that after the election he will return to his previous profession, teaching at the University of Dhaka. He also plans to resume writing and research on original issues. “I am eagerly waiting to return to that beloved life of mine,” he said.
Foreign adviser wishes to return to writing
Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said he went to the ministry yesterday at 10:30 am and organised necessary documents until 1:30 pm, before continuing some official work from home in the afternoon.
When asked what he would do after leaving office, he replied, “For the time being, I will take a break for some time. Then I would like to return to writing as before.”
Ali Imam to remain engaged with the media
Food and Land Adviser Ali Imam Majumder said friends and relatives visited him at home on the eve of the election.
After his term, he will remain involved with social and cultural organisations and the media, as before. Prior to becoming an adviser, he regularly wrote columns for newspapers.
Fouzul Kabir Khan to resume writing
Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan stayed at home on the day before the election. Although he did not undertake policy work, he monitored whether passengers were travelling smoothly as many left the capital for the polls, issuing necessary instructions.
He particularly directed measures to prevent congestion on key roads and highways, including the Padma Bridge and Jamuna Bridge, and reviewed strategies to manage overcrowding on trains.
The adviser is returning his government pool car. Having sold his previous personal vehicle, he enquired about purchasing a new car yesterday.
As the holy month of Ramadan will begin shortly after the end of his official duties, he plans to devote time to fasting and worship. After Ramadan, he intends to return to reading and writing.
Rizwana Hasan to rejoin BELA
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said many advisers, though they remain in office, formally bid farewell on Tuesday due to several consecutive holidays, including polling day.
After organising documents at home Wednesday morning, she attended an event at a hotel in the capital for foreign election observers.
Regarding the election, she said there had been many concerns and misinformation, and the arrangements faced challenges. Now that the election is taking place, she hopes it will be free and peaceful.
After her tenure, she will return to the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA).
Sharmeen S Murshid to take time out
Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid said Tuesday was her final day at the office. “I cannot say we completed a great deal of work, but we were able to accomplish some important tasks and initiate some others,” she said.
After stepping down, she plans to spend some quiet time. She also intends to write about her experience as an adviser, return to her organisation, ‘Brotee’, and continue working on human rights issues. She hopes to work closely with women involved in the July mass uprising as well.