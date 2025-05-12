People breathe a ‘sigh of relief’ following ban on AL activities: CA’s Press Secretary

In this connection, the press secretary said the AL was banned for violating human rights and snatching voting rights of people.

“They (AL) had curbed all the rights of the country’s people…The ban on the activities of AL has been imposed following consultations with all the parties of the mass uprising,” he added.

The Press Secretary was talking at the “Meet the Press” event at the Sagar-Runi auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) in the capital today.

Shafiqul said although the UN report had mentioned about the killing of some 1,400 people during the uprising last year, the actual number is more than this.