People leaving city for village nearly doubled in one year: BBS

Md Mahmudul Hasan was working as a manager at a bakery in the capital’s Mohammadpur Town Hall since he came to Dhaka with his wife in 2021. But, the factory was closed in last April and Mahmudul Hasan tried to find a job, but failed. So, he returned to village in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira with his family.

When asked Mahmudul Hasan told Prothom Alo, “The bakery owner couldn’t run the factory as the operation cost increased. As a result, half of the factory’s 15 workers returned to village. I was also forced to come back to village after finding no job in Dhaka. I am trying to do something in the village.”