43pc female RMG workers suffering from malnutrition

Speakers in a programme on Tuesday said that about 43 per cent female workers in readymade garments (RMG) sector are victim of malnutrition, reports news agency UNB.

A large number of workers at different industries are suffering from malnutrition, they said.

Malnutrition can reduce the working capacity and productivity by 20 per cent while it is very important to ensure nutritious foods for the workers for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), they added.

They said this while addressing a sensitisation meeting titled ‘Strengthening Workers’ Access to Pertinent Nutrition Opportunities (SWAPNO)’ at City Inn Hotel in Khulna, said a press release.

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE) and Department of Labour in association with Switzerland-based ‘Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN)’ organised the programme.