4 EU countries keen to recruit skilled manpower from Bangladesh

Four European Union (EU) member countries – Italy, Germany, Greece and Romania – expressed interest in recruiting skilled manpower from Bangladesh in six different sectors. A roadmap on manpower recruitment in these countries is going to be finalised by June with Bangladesh likely to receive financial assistance of EUR 3 million initially to achieve the goal of sending skilled manpower.

Foreign ministry officials told this correspondent there have been talks on legal migration between Bangladesh and the EU over the past two years and both sides held a meeting in Brussels on 4-5 March.

The EU introduced a specialised Talent Partnerships scheme for students, graduates and skilled workers in 2021. According to the EU website, this scheme “aims to provide a comprehensive policy framework, as well as funding support to boost mutually beneficial international mobility based on better matching of labour market needs and skills between the EU and partner countries.”