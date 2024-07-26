Students accused in five more cases

A case has been filed at the Ashulia police station against unidentified Jahangirnagar University (JU) students centering different programmes held during the quota reform movement. Ashulia police station sub-inspector (SI) Sharif Ahmed filed the case as the plaintiff.

Names of Navin Rahman of the 39th batch of the history department, Md Mehedi and Hiron of the 40th batch of the same department and Sagar from the 40th batch of the economics department have been mentioned among the accused in the case statement. They all are former students of the university. It has been learned that they are affiliated with Chhatra Dal. Seven others were named among the accused. None of them are students.

The case statement said the accused assembled illegally and obstructed the police from performing government duties. At the same time, the accused also attacked the police with an intention to kill.

The case statement reads that the plaintiff of the case (SI Sharif) came to learn that the quota protesters could lay siege to the residence of JU vice chancellor at 7:00 pm and created chaos there. Following that he reached the gate-1 of JU with other members of the police. The main gate of the VC was broken down by “unidentified protesters”. Later, they vandalised the yard and some parts of the building and at one point beat the security guards of the VC.

The case statement reads the VC sought help from the police to rescue him. The police went in front of the VC’s residence at around 1:00 am. By that time, the BCL members had taken positions in the field next to the residence of the VC. The situation escalated with the two sides positioning face to face.

According to the plaintiff of the case, “the students breaching the law and order” spread false information on Facebook that they were being beaten up by the police. Later, more unidentified students from different residential halls of the university thronged there and at one point they “hurled brickbats and crude bombs” towards the residence of the VC.