Modi invites PM Tarique to attend BRICS Summit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 12–13 September.
Speaking to journalists at her office on Thursday afternoon, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam confirmed the development.
She said the invitation for the prime minister's visit to New Delhi had been received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Indian side. The invitation letter has already been forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office.
The 18th BRICS Summit will be held on 12 and 13 September. Although Bangladesh is not a member of the 11-member bloc, India has invited Bangladesh as a special guest.
The current BRICS members are Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
Asked whether Bangladesh was concerned about the ongoing student movement in India, where many Bangladeshi nationals are currently residing, Shama Obaed said: "As a democratic state and a democratic government, Bangladesh wants peace and stability to be maintained in our region. As a democratic government and state, we hope that India, as the world's largest democracy, will pay attention to the concerns of its people and move quickly toward resolving the situation."