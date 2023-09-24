UN seeks security of foreigners during elections

United Nations (UN) assistant secretary general Unaisi Lutu Vuniwaqa has requested home minister Asaduzzaman Khan to ensure the safety and security of UN representatives and other foreigners during the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a meeting at the secretariat on Sunday, the UN assistant secretary has been assured that there is nothing to fear and they will be able to discharge their duties here without any hindrance, said Asaduzzaman Khan in a press briefing.