UN seeks security of foreigners during elections

United Nations (UN) assistant secretary general Unaisi Lutu Vuniwaqa has requested home minister Asaduzzaman Khan to ensure the safety and security of UN representatives and other foreigners during the upcoming parliamentary elections.
In a meeting at the secretariat on Sunday, the UN assistant secretary has been assured that there is nothing to fear and they will be able to discharge their duties here without any hindrance, said Asaduzzaman Khan in a press briefing.
The home minister shared security arrangements with Lutu Vuniwaqa and said the officials of UN and other friendly nations would not encounter any security issues as there will be law enforcement agencies to ensure their security.
Asaduzzaman also noted that the foreigners should not fear any security issues as Bangladesh is a fraternal nation and the people here, in addition to the law enforcers, will ensure their safety.
He also hoped that a festive environment would prevail here during the election.