3 powers, including a 'global superpower' trying to exert influence in Bangladesh: Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP Standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has remarked that one ‘global superpower’ and two regional powers are currently trying to exert influence over Bangladesh.

He said, “At this moment, what we should be talking about is that three powers in the world are trying to expand their influence here. Two are regional powers—also superpowers in their own right—and one is a global superpower. All of them are trying to establish hegemony here. Each has its own interests, but our national interests are being harmed equally by all three.”

Salahuddin Ahmed made these comments today, Tuesday, at a discussion held at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium of the University of Dhaka. The event was organised by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, to mark the sixth death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad, who was killed on the night of 6 October 2019, at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of BUET by activists of the (now banned) Chhatra League.

The event was titled: "From Expression to Death: The Spread and Resistance of Fascism in Educational Institutions."