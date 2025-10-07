3 powers, including a 'global superpower' trying to exert influence in Bangladesh: Salahuddin Ahmed
BNP Standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has remarked that one ‘global superpower’ and two regional powers are currently trying to exert influence over Bangladesh.
He said, “At this moment, what we should be talking about is that three powers in the world are trying to expand their influence here. Two are regional powers—also superpowers in their own right—and one is a global superpower. All of them are trying to establish hegemony here. Each has its own interests, but our national interests are being harmed equally by all three.”
Salahuddin Ahmed made these comments today, Tuesday, at a discussion held at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium of the University of Dhaka. The event was organised by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, to mark the sixth death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad, who was killed on the night of 6 October 2019, at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of BUET by activists of the (now banned) Chhatra League.
The event was titled: "From Expression to Death: The Spread and Resistance of Fascism in Educational Institutions."
Salahuddin Ahmed described Abrar Fahad as “a strong voice against hegemony.” He said, “Abrar was martyred because he spoke out against Indian dominance. Had he spoken against Sheikh Hasina, he might have been jailed—but speaking against Indian aggression cost him his life. That is the true lesson of Abrar’s killing.”
He further stated that the political struggles of Bangladesh—from the Liberation War of 1971 to the mass uprising of 2024—are all part of the same thread.
He said, “We have built the steps toward the 2024 mass uprising with the blood of martyrs like Abrar. The blood of over 422 students, youth, and BNP activists and leaders laid the foundation for this movement. This is not merely a party struggle—it is a movement to safeguard the sovereignty of Bangladesh.”
As a member of BNP’s highest policymaking body, Salahuddin Ahmed stated that the party has adopted the policy of 'Bangladesh First' to prioritise the nation’s interests.
He said, “'Bangladesh First' is not just a slogan—it is our state philosophy. Whether it’s foreign policy, international agreements, or political decisions—this principle will be our guiding standard.”
To build the future Bangladesh, students must be enriched with intellect, theoretical knowledge, and patriotism, said Salahuddin Ahmed. He stated, “We want student organisations to be led by the meritorious—those who will protect the nation’s interests through their pens, ideas, and use of technology. If students are trained in patriotism and theoretical knowledge from the beginning, they will form a strong foundation for safeguarding Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.”
Calling for unity, BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said, "Many people have shed blood for the cause of independence since the Liberation War, and now we must unite to ensure no more blood is spilled in the future."
He added, “We do not want to see new lives sacrificed at the alter of freedom. But if democracy and independence are threatened, we are prepared to give our lives. Still, to prevent such a situation from arising again, we must remain united.”
The discussion was presided over by Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam. In his closing remarks, he said,
“We solemnly remember those who were martyred and the brutal repression carried out against Chhatra Dal and other opposition voices under the rule of the killer Hasina. We carry the sacrifices of the martyrs in our hearts as we strive to build the Bangladesh of the future.”
Addressing Islami Chhatra Shibir, the Chhatra Dal president stated, “As long as there is a need to remember Shaheed Abrar Fahad, we will continue to hold this memorial and stay active on the streets. Our movement will go on until justice is served for every killing. Through this seminar, we make it absolutely clear—Chhatra Dal will take a firm stance against this hypocrisy and secretive politics.”
The event was moderated by Chhatra Dal senior joint secretary Shyamal Malum, and speakers included senior vice president Abu Afsan Mohammad Yahia, organising secretary Amanullah Aman, and Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahas, president of the Dhaka University unit, along with other leaders from various university and Dhaka city units of Chhatra Dal.