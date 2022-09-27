Bangladesh

Alikadam’s UNO who broke trophy transferred to Dhaka division

Correspondent
Bandarban
default-image

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Bandarban’s Alikadam upazila, Mehruba Islam has been transferred to Dhaka division.

An order of the public administration ministry, signed by field administration-2 division’s senior assistant secretary Sheikh Shamsul Arefin, issued on Monday said she has been stationed at the office of Dhaka divisional commissioner. The order also asked to post her to any upazila.

Mehruba Islam drew flak after smashing a trophy before the final of a local football tournament in Alikadam upazila.

Though the office order said about immediate implementation of the order, it did not mention the date of her joining in Dhaka.

UNO Mehruba Islam did not respond to any phone call even after trying for several times.

Bandarban’s additional deputy commissioner (overall) Suraiya Akhter Sweety told Prothom Alo the transfer order of Mehruba Islam was received yesterday (Monday). This is a normal transfer order of the government.

Alikadam UNO Mehruba Islam drew flak after smashing a trophy before the final of a local football tournament at Chaikhyang High School ground in the upazila on Friday.

Alikadam upazila chairman Abul Kalam organised procession and rally demanding her removal. A human chain was formed in the district sadar demanding her removal within 24 hours.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment