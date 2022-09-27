Alikadam’s UNO who broke trophy transferred to Dhaka division

Mehruba Islam drew flak after smashing a trophy before the final of a local football tournament in Alikadam upazila.
Though the office order said about immediate implementation of the order, it did not mention the date of her joining in Dhaka.
UNO Mehruba Islam did not respond to any phone call even after trying for several times.
Bandarban’s additional deputy commissioner (overall) Suraiya Akhter Sweety told Prothom Alo the transfer order of Mehruba Islam was received yesterday (Monday). This is a normal transfer order of the government.
Alikadam UNO Mehruba Islam drew flak after smashing a trophy before the final of a local football tournament at Chaikhyang High School ground in the upazila on Friday.
Alikadam upazila chairman Abul Kalam organised procession and rally demanding her removal. A human chain was formed in the district sadar demanding her removal within 24 hours.