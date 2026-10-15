New draft law retains scope for family control of banks

The current government is backtracking on several reform proposals put forward by Bangladesh Bank (BB) during the interim government to reduce the influence of family interests in private banks.

The new draft would allow up to three members of the same family to serve as bank directors, as sought by bank owners. It would also take a less stringent approach towards directors who are loan defaulters.

Under the Bank Company Act, up to three members of the same family can currently serve simultaneously as directors of a bank. During the interim government’s tenure, Bangladesh Bank proposed reducing this number to two.

It also proposed limiting a director’s consecutive tenure to six years. Under the current law, a person can serve as a director of the same bank for 12 consecutive years. After completing that term, the person can return to the board following a three-year break.

A review meeting on the draft Bank Company (Amendment) Act was held on 20 September, chaired by Financial Institutions Division Secretary Nazma Mubarek. Representatives of Bangladesh Bank, various ministries and divisions, the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) and different business organisations attended the meeting.

Asked about the matter, Nazma Mubarek told Prothom Alo on 4 October that the views of all relevant parties had been sought. However, nothing had been finalised. Bangladesh Bank would review the draft further and submit it, after which it would be sent to the Cabinet for approval.