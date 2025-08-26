Dhaka University
DUCSU polls: Army to be deployed as ‘striking force’
Army men would be deployed at entry points of Dhaka University as striking force during Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) elections.
A three-tier security arrangement would be made on the campus on the election day.
Members of proctorial team and BNCC would be part of the first tier, police in the second tier and army would be deployed at seven entry points as the third tier.
The announcement was made following the meeting of Chief Returning Officer of the DUCSU elections with the candidates of central and hall unions at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.
All DUCSU candidates including Vice Presidents, General Secretaries and Assistant General Secretaries were present during the meeting on Tuesday morning.
Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin, the Chief Returning Officer of the DUCSU and hall union elections, presided over the meeting.
Present at the meeting were DUCSU returning officers Professor Golam Rabbani, Professor Kazi Maruful Islam, Professor Nasrin Sultana, Professor Md Shahidul Islam, Professor SM Shamim Reza, Professor Tariq Monjur, Associate Professor Sharmin Kabir, and the hall-level returning officers.
In the meeting, the returning officers gave instructions to the candidates to comply with the electoral code of conduct and to maintain a fair environment.
Quoting the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), the press release stated that the police force will carry out duties according to the instructions of the returning officers. Relevant units, including patrol teams, are already active.
Regarding security measures, the press release said that on election day, a three-tier security will be in place at the eight polling centers.
The first tier will consist of BNCC members and the university’s proctorial team.
The second tier will be manned by the police. The third tier will have the army positioned as a "striking force" at the seven entrances of the university.
The press release further stated that the army will enter the campus if necessary. After voting ends, army personnel will surround the polling centres until the results are announced. During vote counting, no one other than authorised personnel will be allowed to enter.
Regarding residential halls, it was mentioned that no outsiders will be allowed to stay in the halls for seven days before the election. This will be enforced through regular patrols. In female halls, outsiders are never allowed to stay.
The press release also mentioned that the DU metro rail station will remain closed on the day before the election (8 September) and on election day (9 September).
On election day, the entire university campus will remain completely sealed off.
No one except registered students, accredited journalists, and election officials will be allowed to enter the campus.
For students living outside the campus, additional bus trips will be arranged on different routes to facilitate voting. The police will provide full support to ensure the smooth movement of these buses.