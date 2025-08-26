DUCSU polls: Army to be deployed as ‘striking force’

Army men would be deployed at entry points of Dhaka University as striking force during Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) elections.

A three-tier security arrangement would be made on the campus on the election day.

Members of proctorial team and BNCC would be part of the first tier, police in the second tier and army would be deployed at seven entry points as the third tier.

The announcement was made following the meeting of Chief Returning Officer of the DUCSU elections with the candidates of central and hall unions at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.