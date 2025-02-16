Strictly maintain law and order, strengthen market monitoring, CA asks DCs

Chief Adviser prof Muhammad Yunus today asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to strictly maintain law and order and strengthen market monitoring in the country.

“Maintaining the country's law and order is the top priority of the government, so the DCs should not fail in any way to this end,” he said while inaugurating three-day DCs Conference in Shapla Hall of his office here.

Prof Yunus said running a government is a team work, adding the Bangladesh government should be a team where no one should do any mistake that makes the whole team deprived of success.