Biman suspends Middle East flights amid conflict
Biman Bangladesh Airlines today, Saturday said it temporarily suspended all its Middle Eastern flights due to ongoing attacks in several Gulf countries.
"All Middle Eastern flights are put on hold due to ongoing attacks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain," Biman Bangladesh Airlines general manager (Public relations) Bushra Islam told BSS.
She said the decision was taken considering the safety and security of passengers and crew members amid the prevailing situation in the region.
The airline is closely monitoring developments and will resume operations once the situation improves, she added.
Passengers have been requested to stay in contact with Biman's call centre and respective sales offices for updated flight information.