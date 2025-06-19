32pc of people pay bribes to get public services, BRTA tops the list

Nearly 32 per cent of the citizens who sought public services in the past year have reported experiencing bribery and corruption.

In other words, they had to obtain these services by paying bribes or through corruption. On average, one in every three people had to pay bribes.

This findings came up in the Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). The findings were presented at a press conference held at the statistics building in Agargaon area of the capital today, Thursday. As many as 84,807 men and women from 45,888 households participated in the survey conducted in February.