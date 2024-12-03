Most corruption in passport services, bribes in judiciary: TIB 

Corruption in passport services was the most widespread last year, while the highest bribes were paid in the judiciary, according to a report prepared by the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

The anti-graft watchdog disclosed the report – titled 'Corruption in Service Sectors: National Household Survey 2023' – at a press conference at Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Tuesday. In the report, corruption has been defined as misuse of power for individual purposes.