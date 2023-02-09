Massive quake in Turkey: 21 Bangladeshis evacuated, two hospitalised

She said 21 have been evacuated to Ankara from the affected areas at the initiative of the Bangladesh embassy in Turkey. Of them, two have been undergoing treatment in the hospital adding the country presently accommodates 5,000 to 7,000 Bangladeshis.
Chargé d'affaires in Bangladesh embassy in Ankara, Md Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo no casualties of Bangladeshi from the huge quake have been reported yet.
AFP reports:
Freezing temperatures deepened the misery Thursday for survivors of a massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 16,000 people, as rescuers raced to save countless people still trapped under rubble.
The death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake is expected to rise sharply as rescue efforts pass the 72-hour mark that disaster experts consider the most likely period to save lives.