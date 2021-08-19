47 of 53 ferries have no fitness certificates

The four ferries that hit pillars of the under-construction Padma bridge in separate incidents had no valid fitness certificates. Two of the vessels, having no economic viability, were supposed to be retired from service.

However, the operation of these vessels could not be restricted by laws as they are owned by the state-run organisation BIWTC.

The masters of the ferries said mechanical faults and other problems in the large vessels could have been identified if their fitness was checked. But the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) continued operating the ferries without valid fitness certificates.