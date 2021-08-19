47 of 53 ferries have no fitness certificates

A total of 47 BIWTC ferries out of 53 have no valid fitness certificates. Among the ferries, 20 have lost their economic viability and five of those are 95 years old.
According to the Inland Shipping Ordinance 1976, the maximum service period of an individual vessel is 40. Initially an inland vessel is registered for 30 years. The service period can be extended to a maximum 10 years if the vessel is found fit.
While replying to a question about why the expired ferries are being operated, BIWTC chairman Syed Md Tajul Islam told Prothom Alo, the ferries were built under the supervision of the International Association of Classification Societies. The ferries are strong enough and commercially profitable even at their age of over 40 years.
Some concerned people, however, observed that all the ferries need to be scrutinised and given fitness certificates even though they seem fit for service.
Reluctance in getting certified
Ferry service is available in six routes: Shimulia-Bangla Bazar, Aricha-Paturia, Aricha-Kazir Hat, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Laharhat-Bheduria and Bhola-Lakshmipur. According to the shipping department, 23 ferries on the routes were registered at different times. Among those, only six ferries have valid fitness certificates.
On 20 July, the RoRo ferry Shah Makhdum collided with a Padma Bridge pillar. Two days later, another RoRo ferry Shah Jalal did the same.
Fitness validity of the two particular ferries–built in 1985 and 1980 respectively–expired. Moreover, Shah Jalal lost its economic viability already.
The BIWTC chairman as the head of organisation would have been liable if any case was filed about the ferries. Since the BIWTC is a government body, no case has been filed against it so farMd Shafiqur Rahman, chief inspector of the shipping department
On 9 August, RoRo ferry Bir Shreshtha Jahangir collided with the Padma bridge. The ferry was built in 1993. Validity of her fitness certificate expired on 17 July. The RoRo ferry Kakali hit the same bridge on 13 August. The ferry was built in 1974.
Currently, the ferries: Kunjalata, Begum Rokeya, Begum Sufia, Camellia and Kadam, are in service along the Shimulia-Bangla Bazar route. Among those, only Camellia has a valid fitness certificate.
The shipping department is responsible to survey, register and certify fitness of the vessels. The department’s chief inspector Md Shafiqur Rahman told Prothom Alo, the existing laws prohibit operation of unregistered and unfit vessels.
“The BIWTC chairman as the head of organisation would have been liable if any case was filed about the ferries. Since the BIWTC is a government body, no case has been filed against it so far. However, BIWTC has been instructed to operate ferries with valid fitness certificate. We will give BIWTC a reminder,” he said.
95-year-old ferries still in service
At least five ferries–built in 1925–are still commissioned in the country. As collisions with the Padma bridge pillar took place at regular intervals, concerned authorities recently shutdown operation of the ferries Teplo, Raypura, Raniganj, Ranikhat and Ramsiri on the Shimulia-Bangla Bazar route.
The five are called ‘dumb ferries’ as they have no engine. A dumb ferry can float only when it is attached to a tugboat.
A shipping ministry probe body investigating the 23 July ferry-pillar collision case had recommended that the dumb ferries be scrapped on safety grounds.
Professor Mir Tareque Ali, a naval architecture and marine engineering teacher at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, told Prothom Alo that the ferries carry passengers and so it is important to follow the rules for the safety of life.
*The original report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman.