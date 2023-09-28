Dengue death toll hits all-time high, authorities still insincere

Bangladesh recorded the highest-ever death toll – 943 – from dengue this year, but it failed to prompt the concerned ministries to play a proactive role in dealing with the menace.

The ministries of health and local government are still depending on conventional methods to combat the mosquito-borne viral disease. Public health experts, entomologists, and dengue specialists alleged that the authorities have left the situation to take its own course.

The local government ministry did not take any pragmatic steps in time to tackle the situation and seemingly allowed the disease to spread in all 64 districts.