Air chief leaves Bangladesh for China

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan left Dhaka for China on Sunday for an official visit along with his spouse and four-person entourage on an invitation of China People’s Liberation Army Air Force (CPLAAF), reports news agency UNB.
During the visit, the air chief will make a courtesy call on General Li Shangfu, State Councilor and Defence Minister and General Chang Dingqiu, Commander of PLAAF, said ISPR in a media statement.
They will exchange views on different issues like training, modernisation and exchange of technology between Air Forces of the two countries.
Besides, Shaikh Abdul Hannan will visit China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC), Hongdu Aviation Industry Group, Air Force Command College (AFCC) and Aviation University of PLAAF.
It is expected that the visit of the Chief of Air Staff will play a significant role in further strengthening the existing relationship between Bangladesh and China, ISPR added.