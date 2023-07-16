Air chief leaves Bangladesh for China

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan left Dhaka for China on Sunday for an official visit along with his spouse and four-person entourage on an invitation of China People’s Liberation Army Air Force (CPLAAF), reports news agency UNB.

During the visit, the air chief will make a courtesy call on General Li Shangfu, State Councilor and Defence Minister and General Chang Dingqiu, Commander of PLAAF, said ISPR in a media statement.