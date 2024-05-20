SSC results: Number of GPA-5 scorers less in Dhaka govt schools

Sixty six students appeared at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam this year from Shaheed Manu Miah Government High School in the capital’s Tejgaon area and 42 of them have passed (about 64 per cent).

But only one of them secured GPA-5, the highest grade.

This correspondent talked to the school's head teacher Rebeca Sultana on Wednesday. She said there are only seven teachers against 25 for 415 students at the school that was turned into a government institution.

Besides, most of the students are from daily wage earning families. All of this led to this result.