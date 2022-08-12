Saudi wants to gear up defence cooperation with Bangladesh

However, two parliamentarians called the MoU into question a day after its signing in Riyadh on 14 February, 2019. They alleged that the parliament was disregarded through signing of the defence MoU. They, at the same time, also raised a question whether the deal was consistent with the constitution.

The diplomats and international relations analysts, however, begged to differ at a different point and raised questions about the support of Bangladesh in Saudi Arabia’s ‘unfair war’ against Yemen.

Against such a backdrop, Saudi Arabia is going to sign some other MoUs with Bangladesh regarding defence and security, in an effort to gear up the prevailing defence cooperation.