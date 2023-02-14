USAID's DRR to tackle climate change in Northern and Southwest Bangladesh

An inception event for USAID’s Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Activity was jointly organised by CARE Bangladesh and World Vision Bangladesh at the Lakeshore Hotel in the capital on 9 February 2023, said a press release.

Md Kamrul Hasan, NDC, Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, graced the event as the chief guest.

"The people of Bangladesh are becoming resilient economically, soon we will also become resilient to climate-induced disasters", said Md Kamrul Hasan in his speech.