Finance minister to hold urgent meeting on diesel and octane imports this afternoon

Urgent meetings of the cabinet committee on economic affairs and the cabinet committee on public procurement are being held today, Saturday, despite the government holiday, to discuss the import of 1.7 million tonnes of fuel oil. The meetings, to be held virtually at 5:15 pm, will be chaired by the head of both committees, finance and planning minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

The proposal to import a total of 1.7 million tonnes of various types of fuel oil will first be presented at the cabinet committee on economic affairs meeting for policy approval. If approved, it can then be ratified at the subsequent meeting of the procurement committee.