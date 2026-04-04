Another vessel carrying 34,000 tonnes of diesel arrives in Bangladesh
Amid the ongoing war situation in the Middle East, another vessel carrying fuel oil has arrived in the country. The vessel, named MT Shan Gang Fa Xian, reached the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port at around 2:00 am on Friday night, carrying 34,000 tonnes of diesel. The fuel was supplied by Unipac Singapore PTE Ltd.
The state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is responsible for importing and supplying fuel oil. According to the organisation, the demand for diesel in April is approximately 400,000 tonnes.
There are also plans to import a further 325,000 tonnes of diesel this month. So far, two vessels have arrived this month. The previous vessel arrived at 2:00 pm on Friday, carrying 27,000 tonnes of diesel from Singapore. That shipment was also supplied by Unipac.
Following the joint strike by the United States and Israel on Iran on 28 February, tensions have escalated across the Middle East. As a result, disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have affected fuel imports in several countries, including Bangladesh.
Several vessels failed to arrive on schedule, creating pressure on supply. In this situation, the government has taken initiatives to procure fuel from alternative sources as well.
When contacted, BPC general manager Muhammad Morshed Hossain told Prothom Alo that the latest vessel has already arrived. Unloading operations will now begin in accordance with due procedures.