Another vessel carrying 34,000 tonnes of diesel arrives in Bangladesh

Amid the ongoing war situation in the Middle East, another vessel carrying fuel oil has arrived in the country. The vessel, named MT Shan Gang Fa Xian, reached the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port at around 2:00 am on Friday night, carrying 34,000 tonnes of diesel. The fuel was supplied by Unipac Singapore PTE Ltd.

The state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is responsible for importing and supplying fuel oil. According to the organisation, the demand for diesel in April is approximately 400,000 tonnes.