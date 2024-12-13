Bangladesh among most dangerous countries for journalists: RSF

Palestine tops the list of the nine countries most dangerous for journalists this year. The country is followed by Pakistan, Bangladesh and Mexico respectively. So far 54 journalists have been killed this year while on professional duty. One-third of them were killed by the Israeli forces. Some five journalists have been killed in Bangladesh this year.

This came up in a report published by the Reporters without Borders (RSF) on Thursday.

Quoting the report, the Israeli army killed 18 journalists as they were working this year -- 16 in Gaza and two in Lebanon -- around a third of the total worldwide of 54.

The RSF report covers data up to 1 December.