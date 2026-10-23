Rumeen Farhana, Sarail OC trade heated words, video circulates on Facebook

Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Rumeen Farhana, who represents the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency (Sarail, Ashuganj and part of Bijoynagar), was involved in a heated exchange with Manzur Kader Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sarail Police Station, on Thursday evening.

The incident took place in the OC’s office in the presence of the leaders and activists supporting the MP.

Rumeen Farhana’s supporters said tensions had developed between the MP and the OC over the past few days. They alleged that the OC did not respond to calls from the MP or her personal assistant (PS), Zakir Hossain, and did not even answer their phones.

They also said the MP had sought security from the OC but did not receive it. Against this backdrop, Rumeen Farhana went to Sarail Police Station with her supporters at around 7:30 pm on Thursday.