Letter to PM Hasina: 12 US senators urge to end harassment of Dr Yunus 

“We write urging you to end to the persistent harassment of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus and the pattern of abusing laws and the justice system to target critics of the government more broadly,” they said in the letter issued to the Bangladesh prime minister.

Dick Durbin also shared the letter on his X handle on Monday.

The senators noted Professor Yunus has faced more than 150 unsubstantiated cases brought against him in Bangladesh throughout the last one decade. The United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have noted irregularities in proceedings against him, including the most recent six month prison sentencing for allegedly violating the country's labor laws that is being appealed.