Senior citizens growing in numbers, no attention to healthcare

Although the country’s senior citizens are growing in numbers, there are no preparations to tackle the health problems faced by the people of this age.

Experts have long been talking of taking special initiatives for the protection of senior citizen’s health.

There are researches going on to find out a way of fulfilling the promise of providing free health care to seniors citizens, made by the ruling party in their election manifesto.

As per the primary report of ‘Population and Household Census-2022’, the number of people aged above 60 years in the country is about 15.3 million (15.3 million 26 thousand and 719). They consist 9.28 per cent of the total population.