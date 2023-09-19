Conflict between two organisations over waterlogging in Chattogram

Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) had no experience regarding the digging and maintaining the canal and drains of Chattagram city. They did not have a definite department or manpower either. Despite that the organisation suddenly got a big project in 2017 to eradicate the long-standing problem of waterlogging in the city.

CDA was in jeopardy with that project of TK 56.16 billion. They could not finish the job, which was stipulated for three years, even in six. The citizens have to pay for it. People are still suffering due to the waterlogging. Chattogram city has been submerged in rain and tidal water for at least 12 times this year.

Earlier, Chattogram City Corporation used to do the job of removing waterlogging in the Chattagram city. CDA took the responsibility of this arduous and complex job six years ago. The conflict between the two organisations regarding the matter is still going on. CDA has undertaken at least 25 projects worth Tk 180 billion. Urban planners and experts commented that the CDA is not able to fulfill its core responsibilities properly despite taking on the work of others.